Cartoon Network and IMDA support local animation in Singapore with Imagination Studios

Turner’s Cartoon Network has announced the staging of a two-day Imagination Studios workshop in Singapore as part of a global initiative to inspire the next generation of storytellers and creators.

Hosted in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and supported by StarHub, Imagination Studios comprises an industry workshop on Friday, 21 April, and a workshop for children on Saturday, 22 April. The events will be held at PIXEL Studios, a dedicated facility launched by IMDA last year to spur Singapore’s next generation of digital content creators.

Both events will be fronted by highly talented animator, Daniel Chong – creator and executive producer of Cartoon Network’s hit comedy, We Bare Bears. After building a successful career in Burbank, California, Daniel will speak about his journey as an artist and the process behind creating one of the hottest animated series.

Other speakers that will conduct sessions at the event are Glenn Bartlett (Turner Asia Pacific, executive creative director of brand and partner solutions), Silas Hickey (Turner Asia Pacific, senior director of original production and development), Yoshiya Ayugai (Turner Asia Pacific, executive producer of animation), Mark Counsell (Turner Asia Pacific, director – interactive), Edward Barnieh (Turner Asia Pacific, associate director of programming and acquisitions), Vaibhav Kumaresh (Vaibhav Studios, director) and Anand Babu (Vaibhav Studios, per-production artist).

“Imagination Studios will not only help us to provide a platform to those who are interested in animation, but will also look to inspire passion in future animators too. There is a strong pool of talent in Singapore and we are dedicated to working closely with industry leaders such as IMDA and StarHub to offer them new opportunities and direction,” said Turner Kids Networks (Asia Pacific), chief content officer, Mark Eyers. “To complement Cartoon Network’s global artist and international shorts programmes, this event is also a great way for us to connect with our viewers, and show them how some of the best animated content is made.”

Those attending the industry seminars will hear from a number of animation professionals from Turner and leading studios who will each provide insight into how to conceptualise, refine and pitch an idea. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to submit their own animation idea to Turner which, if selected, could be fully-funded and produced by Cartoon Network in partnership with IMDA, with the potential to be screened across Asia Pacific and beyond.

“IMDA is excited to partner with Turner’s Cartoon Network to give Singapore’s talent the opportunity to unleash their imagination and creativity, to learn from and be inspired by artists like Daniel Chong. We believe that everyone has a story to tell, no matter how young you are or where you come from. So we hope that workshops like Imagination Studios will help uncover more interesting stories from Singapore and allow them to be enjoyed by a global audience,” added IMDA’s assistant chief executive (content and innovation), Angeline Poh.

The workshop on 22 April will introduce children to the wonderful world of animation. Through hands-on and group sessions, kids will learn how to create their very own stop-animation video in a fun and active environment. The session will be conducted by Vaibhav Kumaresh, creator of the award-winning Cartoon Network original series, Lamput.

Imagination Studios is a global initiative by Cartoon Network that looks to provide a fun and immersive experience to engage children and inspire them to get involved in publishing their own content.

Details of the workshop, schedule and speakers’ profile are available on Cartoon Network’s website.