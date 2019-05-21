Cartoon Network adds two new adventure comedy series to its slate

Cartoon Network expanded its programming slate with two new adventure comedies, both of which revolve around felines.

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart is created by Parker Simmons and is described as a high-octane ride that follows a crime-fighting samurai cat and his faithful sidekicks. The network announced that the series will debut on 1 July.

Tig ‘N’ Seek, a light-hearted mystery-filled show about a young sleuth and his feline partner, created by Myke Chilian follows an eight-year-old sleuth and his inventor cat searching for the lost items of Wee Gee City and premieres in 2020.

Meanwhile, Summer Camp Island, from Julia Pott, will also get a sophomore season, where the magical journey picks up to follow best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn to explore the unknown while embarking on more mystical adventures.

George Gendi’s Apple & Onion will continue to tell stories of best friends Apple and Onion as they experience big city living with their menagerie of anthropomorphic food friends.

These shows were piloted as part of the studio’s global Artists Program known for nurturing a new generation of creators and developing a pipeline of critically acclaimed work.