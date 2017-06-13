‘Cars 3’ star-cast have a gala time at movie’s world premiere at Disney’s theme park

Tons of fans turned up for the world premiere of Disney-Pixar’s Cars 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center, USA. Tattoo artists,performers on stilts and arts and crafts stands entertained little ones prior to the start of the third film in the franchise.

Owen Wilson who reprises his role as Lightning McQueen attended with his son in tow along with the executive producer and Pixar chief’s creative officer, John Lasseter and director Brian Fee. The voice-cast of the movie including Kerry Washington (voice of Natalie Certain), Cristela Alonzo (Cruz Ramirez), Armie Hammer (Jackson Storm), Larry the Cable Guy (Mater), John Ratzenberger (Jack), Nathan Fillion (Sterling) and “Blackish” star Jenifer Lewis (Flo) were also present.

American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel was also present to celebrate the family-friendly film’s world premiere.

Following the opening, some lucky guests got to experience Cars Land in Disney California Adventure theme park. They dined on burgers, hot dogs, veggie pizza, ate ice cream, cotton candy and rode the park’s top three attractions: Radiator Springs Racers, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollick Roadsters.

Cars 3 releases on Friday, 16 June 2017.