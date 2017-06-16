‘Cars 3’ breaks the record for collaborations with 40 brands

Disney India’s consumer products business which opened its Cars 3 in theatres today has collaborated with 40 brands across categories to bring alive the world of cars.

This is the highest number of brand associations for any animation movie in India, followed by Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory at 16 brands. In the live action genre, Disney is still in the lead with 70 brand associations for Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 has released today in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The first part of Cars had come in 2006 and the second one Cars 2 came in 2011.