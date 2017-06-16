‘Cars 3’ breaks the record for collaborations with 40 brands

Disney India’s consumer products business which opened its Cars 3 in theatres today has collaborated with 40 brands across categories to bring alive the world of cars.
This is the highest number of brand associations for any animation movie in India, followed by Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory at 16 brands.In the live action genre, Disney is still in the lead with 70 brand associations for Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.
Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 has released today in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The first part of Cars had come in 2006 and the second one Cars 2 came in 2011.
Directed by Brian Fee with music by Randy Newman it has the screenplay by Dan Gerson, Robert L. Baird, Bob Peterson and Mike Rich and has been produced by Pixar and Walt Disney Pictures.
Category and the Brand details:
· Apparel: Myntra, Max, Pantaloons, Bioworld and more
· Accessories: Crocs, Bata, Titan and more
· Publishing: Parragon India
· Stationery: HM International, SKI and more
· Toys: Mattel, Lego, Funskool, My Baby Excel, Hero and more
· Home: Servewell, Ddecor, Welspun, Setner
· Retail & E-commerce: Amazon.in, Hamleys, Landmark, Crossword and more
· Media promotion: Duracell, PayTM
Everyone’s favourite race car champion Lightning McQueen is going to face the toughest challenge of his athletic career yet in Disney Pixar’s Cars 3. Before one can catch Lightning McQueen and his friends and his challengers in a theatre nearby, consumers can experience the magic of the story with products across categories.
The upcoming releases from Disney India studio’s business will include Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.