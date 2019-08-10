Capcom characters come together in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN

GungHo Online Entertainment, has announced the launch of TEPPEN, a smartphone game jointly developed with CAPCOM. TEPPEN is released in Asia/Japan region for App Store and Google Play Store at their TEPPEN Asia Japan Premiere event 2.

TEPPEN is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom—a collaboration that has culminated in a game featuring a comprehensive set of techniques and multiple popular Capcom characters. This battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and is a fusion of real-time gameplay that makes you feel as if you’re right in the action and turn-based strategy that plays out in a quick-paced battle of the minds. These features along with TEPPEN’s intuitive, easy-to-control battles result in a totally new experience for players.

The initial heroes that players will start with the game are Ryu and Chun-Li from the Street Fighter series, Rathalos and Nergigante from the Monster Hunter Series, X from Mega Man X series, Morrigan Aensland from the Darkstalkers series, Dante from the Devil May Cry series, and Wesker from the Resident Evil series. From today, Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil series will join the battle as a new Hero! More new Heroes are planned to be added in the future.

At TEPPEN Asia Japan Premiere, the first exhibition match with Pro Gamer has occurred, and they have announced events such as esports and a World Championship supported by Amazon. Starting today, TV commercial The Beginning of the Ultimate Battle will be aired in Japan.