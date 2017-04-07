‘Candy Crush’ developer King is in works for a ‘Call of Duty’ mobile game

After taking the realm of mobile gaming by storm with hits like Candy Crush Saga and Bubble Witch Saga, Stolkholm-based King is now working on a mobile spin-off for Activision Blizzard’s celebrated FPS franchise, Call of Duty.

The speculations have been high since last year and the new job listings on the company’s site further concrete that. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard in 2015 in a deal of $5.9 billion.

Details about the project are still minuscule as the company is still prototyping the phase of development.

This is what the company’s website has to say, “We are a new King team, located in Stockholm, Sweden, and we’re working on an exciting new project. The team is adapting one of the most iconic game franchises of all-time: Call of Duty, to become a mobile experience. This is a rare and exciting opportunity. Our challenge as a team is to create a Call of Duty experience on mobile that will strive to transform the best console experience fans know and love, while also breaking new ground for mobile and redefining the genre. Our approach and ambition is to be fresh, social, and highly accessible, while providing a very authentic game experience. The team will prototype extensively, have the freedom to think outside the box, and be encouraged to stretch their expertise in ways to create surprising results.”

Even though Activision Blizzard has in the past released some mobile titles on the franchise like Call of Duty: Strike Team, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, it would be interesting to see King’s take on it.