Canadian sitcom ‘Corner Gas’ gets animation treatment

The hit Canadian sitcom series, Corner Gas is all set to go to the small screen. The sitcom’s success translated it into a feature film and now, four years later, the franchise is expanding, coming up with an animated version of the show.

The show gained popularity from its very first broadcast in January 2004 and has created around 107 episodes of the series with more than a million viewers.

The trio- Virginia Thompson, Brent Butt and David Storey, bid farewell to the series with the feature film in 2014. But, the overwhelming support and demand for more stories from fans caused the trio to create the animated series.

The comedy juggernaut’s cast is back with their shenanigans, but daintily animated. The animation was the outcome of the efforts of Josh Mepham and Greg Huculak, and also Brent Butt.

The show’s creator, executive producer and the voice behind Brent Leroy, Brent Butt is set to bring the show on the small screen. The voicing cast includes the original cast from TV, Nancy Robertson (Wanda), Gabrielle Miller (Lacey), Eric Peterson (Oscar), Fred Ewanuick (Hank), Lorne Cardinal (Davis) and Tara Spencer-Nairn (Karen). Emma will be voiced by Corrine Koslo as the original cast for the character, Janet Wright died in 2016.

The Vancouver-Toronto co-production premiered on 2 April on Comedy Network.