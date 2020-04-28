‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ new update will introduce Gunsmith Customs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a new update, which will introduce Gunsmith Customs. It will allow players to mix and match various attachments from blueprints of the same weapon to create hybrid blueprints that come with unique looks and capabilities. Additional details about Gunsmith Customs will be revealed after the update goes live.

This will also bring the MK9 Bruen LMG and Hybrid Blueprints to the forefront. It also sees ‘Shoot the Ship’, a playlist consisting of Shoothouse and Shipment only, going live with a double XP weekend taking place later in the week. If you own Modern Warfare, then you’ll have two different downloads – one for the update, the other for the Data Pack DLC.

During the Data Pack DLC download, it’s still possible to play Warzone so that should help pass the time. Warzone-only players won’t need the Data Pack DLC – just the update. As for Hybrid Blueprints, they allow for even more customisation than before as players can use combine attachments from different Blueprints for a weapon.

On top of all that, another double XP weekend is on the way. Between 1 May and 4May at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm BST, players will get a chance to earn double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier progression in all Modern Warfare playlists, including Warzone.

Installing the Modern Warfare update is a two-stage process. First you’ll download part 1 of the update as usual, and then you’ll be prompted to download the Data Pack DLC when you try to open Multiplayer, Special Ops, or Campaign modes.