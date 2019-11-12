‘Call of Duty Mobile’ to have zombies update “before you know it”

Fans are wondering when the next major update for the Call of Duty Mobile will release and whether it will include COD Mobile Zombies or not. Activision recently posted a community update on Reddit revealing that Zombies will finally be making its way to COD Mobile. Ever since the free-to-play FPS on mobile launched back in October, players have been awaiting the arrival of the classic COD mode, and while no solid release date has been set just yet, Activision said it will be coming “before you know it.”

According to the Call of Duty: Mobile – 8 November Community Update, the mode will be out “before you know it”. The post also mentions that the social media channels of Call of Duty: Mobile will be pushing out teasers of the mode soon.

“Look to our social media channels as we prepare to show Zombies to the world! We share plenty through these Community Updates, but our social media channels have screenshots, videos, and more to share that you may not see here. As we get further into November, we eagerly wait to share more information with you all about upcoming events, whether it is modes, challenges, new gear or skins, gameplay changes, or additions.”

In addition, controller support is also set to be released soon, with the studio stating it’s just finalising the specifics of how it will work in-game with regards to matchmaking. Using a controller could well give players an advantage over people stuck with just their thumbs, so it’s a crucial consideration.