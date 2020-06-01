‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ to add new locations, vehicles, to BR Map this week

Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting new areas for combat as its battle royale map will be getting a major overhaul in the next update. Apart from this, the game is bringing in new vehicles as well.

In an official video, Call of Duty: Mobile wrote, “More places, more action! A deeper dive in the new locations being added to #CODMobile Battle Royale next week!”⁣

Which location are you the most excited for? pic.twitter.com/bc4oYifmbU — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 30, 2020

Ever since the mobile first-person shooter was released, the battle royale section of the game has been a bit neglected. That’s all about to change, as developer TiMi Studios has revealed the map will be getting a major overhaul, with the whole new section being added to the top of the map.

The new map includes everything the old Call of Duty Mobile map did and the addition of the entire top section of the old map, which was previously blocked off. According to the developer, there are now seven new sections of the map: Downtown, Black Market, Sanitarium, Frigid Wetland, Ski Town, and Heat. The video itself goes into detail about the new sections, showing off the different sections that will be added with the new update.