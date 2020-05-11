‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ in game comics ‘Wild West’ added fresh essence to the game

Once upon a time in Rust, Season 6 of Call of Duty: Mobile has brought a bag full of surprises for Call of Duty: Mobile fans from the new map Rust and Salon to introduction of esports World Championship 2020, it has all. One of its latest additions is the in-game comics named Wild West which voices the story of the popular character of this season, Cow Boy Zombie.

The comic book has been divided into four parts two of which are already published and two are lined up for 14 May and 21 May respectively. The Wild West era, or the American Frontier, began after the Civil War in 1865 and ended around 1895. The American imperative of Manifest Destiny dictated that the country expand to “overspread the continent allotted by Providence for the free development of our yearly multiplying millions,” as John L. O’Sullivan wrote in the July-August 1845 edition of the United States Magazine and Democratic Review. The frontier area west of the Mississippi River during the late 1800s included the territories of Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Colorado. The untamed territories were noted for their lawlessness, which gave rise to wild, rowdy, unrestrained, disorderly, and unruly behavior—which is what made for such great stories in print and on-screen. But while much of the culture that is attributed to the Wild West was just normal colonial culture in many parts of America at different times, it became ingrained in people’s imaginations.

In the season 6 of Call of Duty: Mobile the inclusion of components and characters has the resemblance of the visual aspect of the Wild West era. The in-game comics is the weekly installment for the month of May and its gripping storyline has glued audiences’ interest towards the season. Introduction of in-game comics is surely a unique way to engage the audience with a whole new dimension, this way players not only get the interest to play the game but also able to find a resemblance to the storyline in the game. Here is a quick walkthrough of Call of Duty: Mobile in-game comics Wild West

The Pilot chapter tells how Cow Boy Zombie reached the deserted lonely enemy camp on horseback which was unexpected as there was no vehicle available to reach the vicinity and on foot, no one can reach there. The second chapter narrates the story of how Cow Boy Zombie started taking over the enemy despite out of cover with his specialised gun.

This is not the first time Call of Duty: Mobile introduce in-game comics earlier during the launch of Zombie mode players named ‘SmiSkii and Mr.G‘ dug into the game and found some 10 pages of Zombie Mode Story Comic in Call of Duty: Mobile game files. Since these data mining was done in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile, the comic language was in Mandarin but thanks to these players they even translated it for all the English players. Well, what does this comic has to do with Call of Duty:Mobile game? it looks like this comic has been used to narrate the Zombie mode story similarly Wild West comics are used to narrate the significance of the era to the players when season six Once upon a time in Rust released on Call of Duty: Mobile.

There are other Call of Duty comics that are available for readers on Call of Duty official page. It includes Ruin, Prophet, Crash, Torque, Firebreak, Nomad, Recon, Seraph, Ajax, Battery. It is great news that Activision has introduced the in-game literary piece Call of Duty: Mobile Wild West comics because this way players are able to understand the era more and able to connect the game closely. Players have to wait to know what it has in kitty next.