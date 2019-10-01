‘Call of Duty’ is now available on iOS and android devices

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare approaches to 25 October release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One publisher Activision has announced that a mobile version of its popular first-person shooter is available now on iOS and android devices.

Developed by Activision and Tencent’s Timi Studio, the Call of Duty mobile game was announced in late-2018 at a time when PUBG Mobile was gaining exponential momentum. Shortly afterwards, the developers released a public beta version of the battle royale game and now it’s finally available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game features popular characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley and Alex Mason from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series. Multiplayer modes include Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Practice vs AI and Search & Destroy gameplay styles. Domination and Search & Destroy mode is available, but you have to unlock them first.

For both Android and iOS users, the game is available on Play Store and App Store respectively. Users can head over to the app stores in both the platform and download it.