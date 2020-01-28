CAKE’s ‘Kiri and Lou’ to launch in the UK

CAKE has announced the UK premiere of award-winning stop motion preschool series Kiri and Lou.

Kiri and Lou will air in the UK on CBeebies following a strong performance last year on TVNZ in New Zealand and CBC Canada, who commissioned the series. CBeebies joins broadcasters including ABC Kids in Australia, YLE in Finland, SVT in Sweden, Czech Television, EVision and BeIN in the Middle East and Showmax in Africa.

CAKE CCO and MD Ed Galton said, “Kiri and Lou has already won the hearts of audiences in Australia, New Zealand and Canada; receiving a tremendous response from viewers both young and old. We are thrilled to be partnering with CBeebies and introducing this much-loved series in the UK.”

Kiri and Lou features the friendship between Kiri, a feisty little dinosaur and Lou, a gentle and thoughtful creature, as they explore the world of feelings through laughter, song and outdoor adventure. Original and imaginative, Kiri and Lou invites children to learn about empathy and how to get along, through warm-hearted and gently humorous storylines which are resonating with audiences of all ages.

Hand-crafted in paper and clay and created using traditional stop motion animation from Antony Elworthy (Coraline, Corpse Bride and Isle of Dogs), this 52 x 5 minute series, currently in production, is voiced by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, Moana, Rio) and Olivia Tennet (Lord of the Rings) and is written and directed by feature film director Harry Sinclair.

Kiri and Lou is produced by Fiona Copland for Stretchy and Heather Walker of Yowza Animation (Curious George, Welcome To the Wayne) with international sales handled by CAKE.

“It has been wonderful to see the rest of the world connecting with these idiosyncratic, original characters. As concern for our planet increases, people are looking for natural values, which are reflected in the simplicity of Kiri and Lou’s world. We love that families are watching Kiri and Lou together and adults and siblings are enjoying it too,” added Copland.

In 2019, Kiri and Lou was selected for screening at Annecy in the TV Films in Competition category and has been, most recently, nominated as a finalist at the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards.

TVNZ general manager of Commissioning and Production Andrew Shaw noted, “Kiri and Lou is what happens when extraordinary creative individuals deliver an exceptional piece of media to entertain and enrich the lives of children. We are delighted with the production and it has been a real pleasure to be involved with this wonderful series.”