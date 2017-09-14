CAKE to partner with Triggerish animation studios for new action comedy

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has announced its partnership with South African based Triggerfish Animation Studios to co-produce comedy action series Mama K’s Super 4.

With a worldwide reputation for quality, award-winning studio Triggerfish, whose credits include features Adventures in Zambezia and Khumba as well as Stick Man and Revolting Rhymes, will partner with CAKE to further develop, finance and produce the 26 x 22 minute 2D animated series, with CAKE ultimately leading the international roll out and distribution.

Aimed at six to eleven year olds, Mama K’s Super 4 is set in Lusaka, where four teenage girls are recruited by former secret agent Mama K to help her save the world. Fighting rich and powerful opponents with limited resources means Mama K’s Super 4 will have to be smart and resourceful in a show, in which taking down the bad guys and turning in your homework is all in a day’s work!

Created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, Mama K’s Super 4 pays comic homage to the superhero genre and draws visual inspiration from retro 90’s R’n’B and hip-hop girl groups.

CAKE CEO and creative director Tom van Waveren said, “We have been admiring Triggerfish’s work for some time now and are delighted to have been invited to join Mama K’s Super 4, a unique and entertaining project, which brings a fresh look and approach to a classic action cartoon format.”

“Mama K’s Super 4 stood out among hundreds of TV shows that we reviewed during a continent-wide call for animated projects,” says Triggerfish’s Anthony Silverston. “In her pitch, Malenga said that, growing up, she’d never seen herself reflected on screen in an animated show, and with CAKE, we’re glad to have found a bold partner who has embraced her vision for a show centered on four innovative African girls.”