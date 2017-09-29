CAKE to launch animated series on autism at MIPCOM

CAKE, has announced the launch of pioneering pre-school animated series Pablo at MIPCOM.

Produced by Paper Owl Films, this 52 x 11 minute series features a smart and artistic little boy Pablo, whose imaginative drawings come to life enabling him to face the real world with confidence. He is five and half years old, and on the autism spectrum. Using his magic crayons, he bravely turns his life challenges into fantastic adventures and his feelings into colourful characters with a voice. With the help of his Art World friends, Llama, Noa, Mouse, Draff, Tang and Wren, Pablo is better able to make sense of his five and half year old world.

Pablo is a celebration of individuality and of thinking differently. The first ever children’s series to feature an autistic central character, each story reflects the real-life experiences of children with autism, and has been devised, co-written and voiced by young autistic talent.

CAKE CCO and managing director, and Pablo executive producer Ed Galton said, “Pablo is a unique show celebrating creativity and individuality. Beautifully animated and sensitively produced, we are extremely proud to be part of this exciting project.”

A 2D animated series with a blend of live action, Pablo is set to air on CBeebies and RTÉJr. from 2 October. A second season was commissioned last November, a year ahead of delivery – a CBeebies first. Six games and a slate of short films accompany the series for which executive producer CAKE handles all international distribution.

Paper Owl Films creative director Grainne McGuinness said, “Pablo is an authentic exploration of what everyday life is like for a little boy with autism. It is also an optimistic depiction, a celebration of difference and we hope, a springboard for a more positive and empathetic conversation about autism.”

Pablo was produced by Paper Owl Films for CBeebies and RTÉJr., in association with Kavaleer Productions and Ingenious with funding from Northern Ireland Screen and BAI.