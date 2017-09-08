Cake to bring key titles to Virgin TV and Kids App in new deal

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist Cake has announced a distribution deal with Virgin TV.

The agreement, which totals nearly 500 episodes, will see programmes from Cake’s catalogue airing on Virgin TV Kids’ on demand service, (available to Virgin Media subscribers in the UK and Ireland), and on its brand new kids app which launched on 24 August 2017.

Cake CCO and managing director Ed Galton said, “It is exciting to be working with Virgin TV as they expand their offering to kids and we hope this will be the beginning of a fruitful partnership.”

Introducing young viewers to a broader, bigger and more diverse choice of entertainment, key titles will include brand new Angry Birds series and currently in production Angry Birds Blues and Piggy Tales: 4th Street. The titles will also have the BAFTA nominated The Sparticle Mystery as well as two seasons of successful award-winning animated reality TV series Total Drama, Wanda and the Alien based on the international best-selling and award-winning books.

Virgin TV chief digital entertainment officer David Bouchier said, “Kids TV is a clear focus for us and it is great to have Cake as key a partner.”