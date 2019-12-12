CAKE signs TeamTO’s ‘Mighty Mike’ with UK’s CITV

CAKE has signed a deal with CITV in the UK for TeamTO’s maverick slapstick comedy Mighty Mike. The deal will see Mighty Mike premiering on the channel on 6 January 2020 and airing weekdays.

CITV joins broadcasters Cartoon Network, who air the series internationally on Boomerang; Universal Kids in the US; CBC and Family Channel in Canada; France Télévisions France; Super RTL Germany and more recently, YLE Finland, VRT Belgium, KRO-NCRV Holland and ABC Australia. Tencent will launch the series in 2020 in China.

CAKE CCO & managing director Ed Galton said, “CITV is the latest in a long line of key partnerships on Mighty Mike, which is testament to the series’ strong calibre and universal appeal.”

The 78 x 7’ dialogue-free chase cartoon features Mike, a refined pug with sophisticated tastes who longs for a quiet life but is instead forced to defend his house from a bunch of furry intruders. Raccoons, turtles and Fluffy the Cat have a knack for showing up at the worst possible moments, dragging Mike into a series of unforeseen twists and turns! After his owners return, an exhausted Mike finds himself in the dog house once again, missing yet another opportunity to impress Iris, the neighbour’s elegant dog.

ITV’s senior programme acquisitions executive Darren Nartey said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing this distinctive animated series to CITV. A combination of slapstick comedy and great writing makes this the perfect show for our audience.”

With photorealistic visuals, Mighty Mike is aimed at six to 10 year olds but has a broader family appeal. An original TeamTO production with Canada’s Digital Dimension, CAKE handles international distribution (excluding France, Germany and China). Surge Licensing are handling licensing in the US and Canada.