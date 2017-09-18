Cake signs deal with Cartoon Network for ‘Angelo Rules’ S4

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist Cake has announced a deal with Cartoon Network for a fourth season of multi-award winning comedy hit series Angelo Rules.
The forthcoming series of 52 x 11 minutes will premiere on Cartoon Network (as well as other Turner Kids channels in select markets) in EMEA and APAC in 2018 and promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats with new plot twists, on-trend technology including virtual reality, crowdfunding, Skype and social media as well as introducing brand new characters, who add a fun new dynamic to Angelo’s gang.
Cake CCO and managing director Ed Galton said, “Angelo Rules has broadcast continuously on Cartoon Network since launch and we are thrilled to team up with them once again on the fourth series, which we will be launching internationally at MIPCOM this year.”
Angelo Rules revolves around 11-year-old Angelo, a sweet-talking genius with a knack for getting out of trouble and became an instant hit when it debuted in 2010. Aimed at six to 12 year olds, it has aired in over 100 countries and has been widely recognised within the animation industry, receiving a Pulcinella Award at the 2010 Cartoons on the Bay Festival for the best kids TV series. Three mobile (Android and iOS) games: Angelo Rules – A Busy Day, Angelo Skate Away and Angelo Run and several mini games accompany the series.
Based on the French series of books Comment Faire Enrager, Angelo Rules is a Teamto-Cake co-production with TeleTOON+ in collaboration with France Televisions and Super RTL, written by Sylvie de Mathuisieulx and illustrated by Sebastien Diologent.
