CAKE rolls out ‘Total Dramarama’ across the globe

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has announced that Total Dramarama, the prequel to the original Total Drama series, will roll out in multiple territories this year.

Following its strong debut on Cartoon Network US and TELETOON in 2018, Total Dramarama is set to air on Cartoon Network in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Eastern Europe, Latin America and APAC as well as premiering on POP in the UK, on Teletoon and Canal + in France, on K2 and DeA Kids in Italy, on Super3 in Spain, on ABC in Australia and on Noga in Israel.

CAKE managing director and COO Ed Galton said, “We are thrilled with the reception Total Dramarama has received from international buyers. Young viewers will now have the opportunity to experience the flavour of Total Drama coupled with its hilarious cast of original characters in a totally random take on this hugely popular franchise.”

Total Drama is a multi-award-winning franchise from creators Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch and first aired in 2007 with Total Drama Island. The first animated reality series for tweens, it was an instant hit and over twelve years later, continues to generate high ratings, garnering a huge fan following from all over the world.

Aimed at six to 11 year olds, Total Dramarama, re-introduces original Total Drama characters as toddlers and places them in a daycare centre. With their fully-formed teen personalities still intact, Owen, Courtney, Duncan, Izzy, Beth and Leshawna are wise beyond their years and able to outsmart Chef at every turn in a hilarious series of unpredictable adventures!

Produced by Fresh TV, in association with TELETOON and Cartoon Network US and distributed internationally by CAKE, Total Dramarama is presently in production on a second series, bringing the total number of episodes to 104 x 11’. The second season is set to debut on both channels later this year.