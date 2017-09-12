CAKE promotes Bianca Rodriguez as the new sales division head

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has promoted Bianca Rodriguez as head of sales to lead its expanding sales division. It was announced today by CCO and managing director at CAKE, Ed Galton.

Bianca Rodriguez, who has been with CAKE since 2011 will oversee a new sales team which includes two new roles, created to meet the demands of CAKE’s growing catalogue and expanding portfolio of co-productions. Julien Farçat, formerly sales manager at NBC Universal, joins as sales manager for French-speaking territories, Asia and Eastern Europe while Francesca de Nicolo, previously supporting TV and format sales at BBC Worldwide, joins as sales executive and will be looking after sales to the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Greece, Israel and Inflight.

Ed Galton from CAKE said, “Bianca brings a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to the role and we have every confidence in her ability to manage our new team. We are excited to have Julien and Francesca on board, both bringing experience from top tier entertainment companies which will prove useful for our business. Bianca’s appointment and our expansion are both key in supporting CAKE’s growing slate of programming.”

CAKE is one of the world’s leading independent entertainment companies specialising in the production,

distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties. CAKE works

with renowned producers of animation and live-action content, including Rovio Entertainment Ltd,

Channel X, Fresh TV, Komixx and Scholastic on the worldwide roll out of their brands.