CAKE partners with Pukeko Pictures to launch animated series ‘Kiddets’

CAKE has announced partnership with New Zealand based Pukeko Pictures to launch Kiddets, a sister series to hit animated preschool show, The WotWots.

Expanding The WotWots franchise with 52 brand new adventures, Kiddets will introduce five new WotWot characters, young space cadets in training, at a play school space academy on planet WotWot. Under the watchful eye of SpottyWot and DottyWot who are based on planet Earth, Patches, Dapper, Bounce, Stripes and Luna will learn all the skills they need to embark on a mission to a new world.

Appealing to existing fans of the original series, Kiddets will also have a broader audience appeal including older preschool children, with each 11 minute episode demonstrating the positive values of teamwork and the building blocks of true and enduring friendship.

CAKE CCO and managing director Ed Galton said, “Young children will delight in this enchanting new series and with its broader audience appeal, we are looking forward to welcoming a host of new fans to Planet WotWot!”

Under the agreement, CAKE will have worldwide distribution rights excluding Australia, New Zealand and Greater China to Kiddets. The agreement also extends to North American and European rights (for series two) of the original Pukeko Pictures show The WotWots (78 x 11’), a global hit series that has aired in over a hundred countries and which included an extensive licensing programme.

Kiddets is co-produced by Pukeko Pictures and Guangdong Huawen Century Animation Company and is the first official children’s television co-production between New Zealand and China.

Kiddests creator Martin Baynton said, “Right from the start the world of The WotWots was envisaged as a big story landscape where an entire race love to learn, to explore and to discover – just like our young audience. We dipped our toes into this rich world with The WotWots, now with Kiddets we are up to our knees and we can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Kiddets will be launched at MIPCOM 2017.