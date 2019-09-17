CAKE, LA Cabane and Thuristar to launch ‘Mush-Mush & the Mushables’ at MIPCOM

CAKE, France’s La Cabane and Belgium’s Thuristar have announced the launch of Mush-Mush & the Mushables. The CGI comedy adventure series will launch with two new episodes at MIPCOM.

CAKE CCO & managing director Ed Galton said, “We are delighted to be introducing Mush-Mush & the Mushables to the international market – a fun warm-hearted comedy series about the forest adventures of a charming community of loveable Mushables that children everywhere will enjoy.”

Mush-Mush & the Mushables (48 x 11’ and 2 x 22’ specials) follows the comedy adventures of the Mushable community as together they put the fun back into fungi! As pocket-sized guardians of the forest, each Mushable has a special gift. While Mush-Mush can communicate with nature, Lilit shines bright like a light and Chep has an impressive memory. As they get to know their talents and their limits, the Mushables find there is still a lot to discover about growing up. Mush- Mush & the Mushables is a fun journey of self-discovery, exciting outdoor adventure and mush mush more!

Mush-Mush & the Mushables will be launched in 2020 internationally on Boomerang (in addition to Turner Kids channels Cartoon Network, Boing and POGO in select markets), in France on Canal+ Family and Piwi+, in Belgium on VRT-Ketnet and RTBF, in Switzerland on RTS and in the Netherlands on RTL Telekids. Copyrights Group, brand owner and licensing agent for Paddington, have been appointed as the global licensing agent and will launch the IP at Brand Licensing Europe 2019.

La Cabane and Thuristar founder and producer Perrine Gauthier said, “We cannot wait to share the comedy adventures, unique characters and beautiful world of Mush-Mush & the Mushables with kids around the world, and we’re very excited to be launching the series at MIPCOM together with CAKE.”

With original drawings by Elfriede de Rooster, the series is directed by Joeri Christiaen (My Knight and Me) and produced by La Cabane and Thuristar in co-production with CAKE who are distributing the series worldwide.