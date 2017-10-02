Caity Lotz shares first look poster of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season three

They may be a relatively new superhero ensemble, but they are legends in the making. And now, The Legends of Tomorrow are returning next week for the third time of asking.

To spice up the things further, one of the show’s lead Caity Lotz, who plays Black Canary, has exclusively shared a poster the upcoming season three on Twitter, setting the fanbase abuzz.

Featuring everyone from the team – Atom, Firestorm, Heat Wave, Dr.Stein, Vixen, Steel and Black Canary herself – the poster comes as the first look for the installment of the series.

Having bumped into some of the eminent personalities such as Albert Einstein and George Lucas in their time travels before, the ‘legends’ are all set to take on Julius Caesar, the famous Roman politician of the before-Christ era, in yet another timeline.

Based on DC Comics, the third season of The Legends of Tomorrow premieres on Wednesday, 10 October 2017 on The CW.