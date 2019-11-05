Datamine reveals 38 unreleased maps ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’

It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s map roster is set to be extensively buffered with up to 38 new additions to its present selection, including a number of fan favourite levels from the original Modern Warfare ands its two sequels, according to a new leak from online data miners.

According to online news portal PC gamer, Senescallo leaked the alleged map list on Reddit over the weekend, though there’s no indication when and in what order they’ll arrive.

38 new additions mean actually it’s actually twice the number of maps, a huge leap and thus probably not likely to be dumped on players all at once.

Who posted a list of the uncovered files alongside some accompanying images of certain maps to verify their discovery. The datamined maps are: Cage, Cargo, Hook, Aniyah Tac, Crash, Dam, Krovnik, Farmland, Gulag, Hospital, Layover, Lowline, Lumber, Malyshev, Milbase, Oasis, Port, Prison, Rivne, Shipment (Day and Night), Slums, Stadium, Sub Base, Super, Urzikstan, Torez, Transit, TV Station, Faridah, Rust, Takedown, Borderline, Smetna Farms, Gun Course, and Marksman Range.