Bureau of Magic launches interactive audio experience of ‘Lost in Oz’ via Amazon Alexa

Emmy Award-winning studio, Bureau of Magic (BoM) known for creating and producing family entertainment, is expanding the universe of its animated action-adventure comedy Lost in Oz with the launch of a magical new interactive audio experience. Designed for the whole family, users can experience a magical tornado and immerse themselves in the Lost in Oz world to help Dorothy and Toto find their way home.

Basking in the success of the award-winning Prime Original series and utilising BoM’s extensive interactive know-how, the ‘Lost in Oz: Dorothy Gale and the Wizard’s Labyrinth’ experience is now available in the U.S. which can be accessed through the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition with FreeTime Unlimited. Families can enable the skill in FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa devices by simply saying “Alexa, enable Lost in Oz.” and can also open the skill, by saying “Alexa, launch the Lost in Oz game.”

This new Alexa puts kids in charge of the story, with their choices determining how the story unfolds. Users play alongside Dorothy, Toto, and their Ozian friends and embark on a thrilling journey through Emerald City and beyond, to find the missing magic which will lead them to their home, Kansas. Different choices make each story unique, allowing kids to explore many different challenges and magical possibilities.

The Lost in Oz skill for Alexa is created by the Emmy award-winning sound and creative teams behind the Prime Original Kids series, including the main actors, Ashley Boettcher (Dorothy), Nika Futterman (West), Jorge Diaz (Ojo), Chris Cox (Toto and Patchwork Doll), Keith Ferguson (Reigh the Lion), Stephen Stanton (Scarecrow), Jennifer Hale (Glinda the Good), Fred Tatasciore (General Guph) and Alexander Polinsky (Fitz).

Bringing even more magic to families, new episodes of BoM’s anticipated animated series, Lost in Oz will debut on Prime Video worldwide on 8 June. Audiences will follow Dorothy and her friends as they navigate the treacherous outer limits of Oz, reunite with their friends in Emerald City and work together to create a new and better home for everyone, in the 13 brand new episodes. As part of the ‘Lost in Oz: Dorothy Gale and the Wizard’s Labyrinth’ Alexa experience, users will also get a glimpse of story lines and characters featured in the new episodes.

Executive producer from Bureau of Magic, Mark Warshaw commented, “We aim to create entertainment that inspires meaningful connections and brings people across generations together. We’re thrilled to be adding an epic new dimension to the Lost in Oz universe with the launch of this new Alexa audio experience that revives the tradition of family oral storytelling in a digital age, giving families a unique opportunity to actively engage with the extraordinary world of Oz together.”

Lost in Oz is the magical, modern adaption of the beloved Oz books from L. Frank Baum and was created and produced by Bureau of Magic’s Mark Warshaw, Darin Mark, Jared Mark and Abram Makowka. The music is by Adam Berry (South Park), theme music by Mark Mothersbaugh (The Lego Movie), design by Flaunt Productions (Welcome to Monster High), animation by Polygon Pictures (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and sound design by Bang Zoom Studios (Guardians of The Galaxy).

The Prime Original special Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure bagged three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2017 for ‘Outstanding Children’s Animated Program’, ‘Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation’ and ‘Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation.’ It was also nominated for the 2018 Emmy for “Outstanding Children’s Animated Series” and a 2017 Annie Award for ‘Best Animated Television Production for Children’.