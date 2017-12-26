Bugs Bunny creator Bob Givens passes away at 99

Animator Bob Givens, most notably known for his official design of Bugs Bunny, has passed away.

The animator’s daughter Mariana Givens confirmed that Givens had passed away on 14 December at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California due to acute respiratory failure.

In a career spanning over 60 years, Givens worked as an animator at various studios like Walt Disney Studio, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera and Jack Kinney.

Givens started out at Walt Disney Studio in 1937 and worked on Donald Duck as well as their first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He then joined Warner Bros. where he created the first official design for the cartoon A Wild Hare, now known as Bugs Bunny.

During his career at Warner Bros., Givens majorly worked under Chuck Jones and fellow animator Robert McKimson. With Jones, he worked on Tom and Jerry and continued working on Looney Tunes in the late 1960s.

Apart from that, he has also illustrated characters like Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Popeye,

His other works on animated productions include The Draft Horse (1942), Linus! The Lion Hearted, Baggy Pants & the Nitwits, False Hare (1964), The Looney Looney Looney Bugs Bunny Movie (1981), Bugs Bunny’s 3rd Movie: 1001 Rabbit Tales (1982), Daffy Duck’s Fantastic Island (1983), Garfield and Friends seasons one to four (1988-92), Bobby’s World season one to five (1989-94) and Timber Wolf (2001).