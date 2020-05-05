‘Bubble’ Podcast getting animated at Sony

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the makers of the adult comedy animated movie, Sausage Party are working on another animated film aimed at adult audiences. The duo is developing an adaptation of the podcast series Bubble for Sony Pictures Animation.

The podcast Bubble is a sci-fi comedy satire set in Fairhaven, a utopian city enclosed inside a bubble on an alien planet, and follows a group of hipsters who use an app not unlike Uber in order to pick up side jobs hunting monsters that swarm the planet.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver and David Manpearl act as executive producers with Maximum Fun and Morris as co-exec producers. Matt Tolmach (Jumanji, Venom, upcoming Morbius) is also producing through his eponymous label.

Released by Sony’s Columbia Pictures, Sausage Party (2016) was a breakout for R-rated animated features, bagging more than $140 million in worldwide box-office off a budget of just $19M.