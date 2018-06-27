Bryan Cranston on playing a mutt in ‘Isle Of Dogs’

Bryan Cranston who is known for his show Breaking Bad is now part of the stellar voice cast of stop-motion animation film Isle of Dogs. He’ll voice the character of the alpha dog, Chief.

The character description by Cranston goes like this:

Chief is a homeless stray dog who has no idea of what is his ultimate purpose. However, through the course of the film, Chief explores and understands what he was born to do and realises his destiny.

Cranston said, “Enacting the role of a dog is no different than a human being. It is the frame of mind where you allow yourself to feel those traits and those idiosyncrasies of that character. We have always transferred our own human experiences and personalities onto our pets. So this was no different. A dog is capable of love, anger, fear and all those things that humans can feel. So it’s just bringing those human traits to the surface.”

Directed by Wes Anderson, Isle of Dogs will be released in theatres across India on 6 July 2018 by Fox Star Studios through Specialty Distribution Company Runaway-Luminosity Distribution.