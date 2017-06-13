Brown Bag Films announces release of animated holiday special ‘Angela’s Christmas’

Oscar nominated Brown Bag Films, a subsidiary of 9 Story Media Group has announced the production of animated holiday special “Angela’s Christmas” based on the popular children’s story from Pulitzer Prize winning author Frank McCourt. The announcement was done at Dublin, Ireland on June 13, 2017.

The half hour long CG film is based on Frank McCourt’s only children’s book inspired by a story his mother Angela told him as a child. McCourt won the Pulitzer Prize for his best-selling memoir, Angela’s Ashes.

The film stars Oscar nominated Ruth Negga (Loving, Preacher) in the role of Angela’s mother, and Lucy O’Connell (Oscar nominated Song of the Sea) as Angela.

The film is written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Damien O’Connor (Anya, Doc McStuffins), and directed by Damien O’Conner. Ellen McCourt, Frank’s widow, serves as an Executive Producer on the project and Malachy McCourt who is Frank McCourt’s brother has given the narration.

Set in Ireland in the early 1900s, Angela’s Christmas is a funny, heart-warming and poignant story about the power of family and the innocent desires of a child to ensure everyone is safe, warm and loved at Christmas time.

The movie is currently in early stages of animation and final lighting and is expected to wrap in early November. CG production is taking place at two-time Oscar nominated Brown Bag Films’ Dublin based studio.

9 Story Distribution International is handling the worldwide distribution. Angela’s Christmas was developed with the support of the Irish Film Board and produced with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and RTE.

Executive Producer Ellen McCourt said,“I am so thrilled to see this beloved story come to life as an animated film. Brown Bag Films’ unparalleled artistry in animation, combined with their Irish roots make them the perfect partner to tell Frank’s children’s classic in a new way.”

Creative Director Darragh O’Connell also spoke about the film.He said, “Angela’s Christmas is such a special story. McCourt has a way of capturing the mind of young Angela that will have you laughing and crying.The story lends itself beautifully to animation and we are so excited to share this with audiences around the world.”