British Academy Children’s Awards 2019 nominations announced

The nominees for the present year’s British Academy Children’s Awards (BAFTA), which honours the very best in children’s media, was announced on 23 October. The Awards are slated to take place at The Brewery, London, on Sunday 1 December. Being one of the most prestigious awards, BAFTA is a much awaited award of the year. Here are the nominees in the animation-related categories.

In the Animation category the nominations are : The Amazing World of Gumball (Ben Bocquelet, Mic Graves, Sarah Fell – Great Marlborough Productions/Cartoon Network); Danger Mouse (Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC); The Demon’s Head (Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube) and Hilda (Luke Pearson, Stephanie Simpson, Kurt Mueller – Silvergate Media/Netflix).

In the Channel category the nominations are: CBBC, CBeebies,Hopster and Truetube.

For the Director category, the nominees are : Dirk Campbell (The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix);Steve Connelly (Horrible Histories – Cbbc); Mic Graves (The Amazing World Of Gumball – Cartoon Network) and Grant Orchard and Sander Jones (Hey Duggee – Cbeebies).

For the Feature Film category, the nominees are : Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans. (Will Clarke, Caroline Norris, Dominic Brigstocke – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films/Altitude Film Distribution); Mary Poppins Returns (Rob Marshall, John Deluca, Marc Platt – Walt Disney Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) ; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord – Sony Pictures Animation/Sony Pictures Releasing in UK) and Toy Story 4 ( Josh Cooley, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen – Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures).

For the International Animation category, the nominations are : Apple & Onion. (George Gendi, Brent Tanner, Benton Connor – Cartoon Network Studios/Cartoon Network); Doc Mcstuffins (Dan Nosella, Michael Stern, Chris Nee – Brown Bag Films/Disney Jr); SpongeBob SquarePants (Stephen Hillenburg, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli – Nickelodeon Animation Studio/Nicktoons)and Teen Titans Go! (Production Team – Warner Bros./Cartoon Network)

The Preschool Animation category has nominations like : Digby Dragon (Adam Shaw, Chris Drew, Jen Upton – Blue Zoo Productions/Channel 5); Floogals (Ruther Ducker, Lee Walters, Ceri Barnes – Nevision/Channel 5); Hey Duggee (Grant Orchard, Sander Jones, Janine Voong – Studio Aka/Cbeebies)and Numberblocks ( Joe Elliot, Simon Taylor, Ben Lee-Delisle – Blue Zoo For Alphablocks/Cbeebies).

The Writer category has nominations like :Writing Team (The Amazing World Of Gumball – Cartoon Network); Ciaran Murtagh (Andrew Barnett Jones Danger Mouse – CBBC); Writing Team (Horrible Histories – CBBC) and Mark Baker (Neville Astley, Phil Hall Peppa Pig – Channel 5)