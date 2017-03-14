Bridging the gap between story-tellers and industry veterans, ‘Frame Your Idea’ will be back for the third edition at FICCI Frames 2017

An initiative undertaken back in 2015, to bridge the gap between the media and entertainment industry experts and the storytellers, Frame Your Idea (FYI) is back once again for its third edition. It will be taking place simultaneously with FICCI FRAMES 2017, from 21 March to 23 March 2017 at Renaissance Powai, Mumbai.

At the aforementioned event, anyone with a content idea, story or screenplay for a film / TV / digital web series / show / animation / documentary can register, turn up and pitch it within 10 minutes, to the right people in the business. If one has finished content that may be under post-production or seeking distribution, that can be pitched too.

The 2017 edition of FYI is also empowered by the Screenwriters Association, Mumbai.

Previous credits to this event are quite a few as well. Anurag Kashyap’s next (unannounced) is a script written by journalist turned writer Nihit Bhave which Phantom Films found at FYI 2015. Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP and Disney India found scripts at FYI 2015. Eros Trinity pictures found writers to hire for its writers’ room at FYI 2016.

“Frame Your Idea is a unique platform that interfaces young talent and bright idea with producers, broadcasters and content buyers on an unprecedented scale. I would urge all the creators, illustrators, writers and storytellers to come and pitch your next big idea at Frame Your Idea at FICCI FRAMES 2017,” said FICCI AVGC Forum, co-chairman, Munjal Shroff.

FYI 2016 witnessed the attendance of over 70 production houses, studios, broadcasters, content commissioners. Over 300 participants pitched in the categories of film, tv, nished content, digital, animation and documentary. Over 3000 meetings took place over the course of 3 days, between content creators and content idea owners.

Here are the categories of content at FYI 2017 that one can pitch for:

– Film TV

– Digital/web series

– Animation

– Documentary

– Finished Content

FYI lists commissioners / broadcasters / producers on its webpage and calls for entries (cci-frames.com/fyi). Applicants who register, provide their producer preference list and get allotted meetings by an automated system on a first-come-first served basis.

On the day of the event, participants are handed a schedule sheet for their meetings based on which they meet the producers for 10 minutes each; that they have opted for during registration.

When an applicant registers, the person gets a minimum of four meetings with the producers of his preference. Each meeting is for 10 minutes.

