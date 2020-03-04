Breaking: FIFS Gameplan 2020 postponed due to spike in coronavirus affected people

Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports has revealed that the Game Plan 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak a day before the event.

“GamePlan 2020 which was scheduled on 5 March 2020 at Le Meridien, Delhi. Due to the recent developments with regards to Coronavirus, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have decided to postpone the conference. We shall get back to you within a week with rescheduled dates for GamePlan 2020,” says the official mail.

This year’s event is themed as ‘Good for Sports, Good for India’, and is scheduled to take place at Le Meridien, New Delhi on 5 March 2020. However, the event has been postponed owing to the immediate spike in the number of coronavirus cases from five to 28.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that out of 21 Italian nationals, 16 of them have been found positive for coronavirus. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla.

Besides, six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus have also tested positive for the virus. “On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members tested positive for coronavirus,” Vardhan said. Out of the 28 positive coronavirus cases in India, 16 are Italians. A 69-year-old Italian tourist was found infected in Jaipur yesterday and now his wife and 14 other tourists and an Indian driver who travelled with them have also been found positive. Their samples were sent to National Institute of Immunology (NIV), Pune.

Analysing the spike rate in coronavirus affected people, FIFS has decided to take the step to temporarily postponed the event as the official mail further expressed that “…we will update you on the revised date very soon.”

With over 250 attendees, GamePlan 2020 was supposed to witness the presence of several industry stalwarts, who aimed to deliberate on the impact of Fantasy Sports on real-life sports and the Indian economy.