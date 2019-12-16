Breaking: ESL India announce teams for the Winter Split Masters League 2019 with prize pool of Rs1.1 crore

ESL India has announced the ESL India premiership Winter Split Masters League for CS:GO, Brawl Stars, DOTA 2 and Clash Royale.

It is India’s longest running esports league and this time it is back with a massive price pool of Rs 1.1 crore.

This year OMEN, Hyperx, Hotstar, Nodwin Gaming have partnered with the ESLWinter Split Masters League tournament.

The official instagram, facebook and twitter post of ESL India have revealed the teams who will be partcipating in the tournament .

The players who will be partcipating in the Clash Royale are as follows:



The the DOTA 2 Masters League Teams for the Winter Split Season are as follows:

Brawlers of Brawl Stars who will be part of the ESL India Winter Split Masters League are as follows:

Last but not the least the ESL India Winter Split Masters League CSGO Teams are here:

To set the Christmas mood, Winter split Master League is back. So which team are you cheering for ?