December 16-2019
Breaking: ESL India announce teams for the Winter Split Masters League 2019 with prize pool of Rs1.1 crore

10:30 am 16/12/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

ESL India has  announced the ESL India premiership  Winter Split Masters League for CS:GO, Brawl Stars, DOTA 2 and Clash Royale.

It is India’s  longest running esports league  and this time it is back with a massive price pool of  Rs 1.1 crore.

This year OMEN, Hyperx, Hotstar, Nodwin Gaming  have partnered with the ESLWinter Split Masters League  tournament.

The official instagram, facebook and twitter post of ESL India have revealed the  teams who will be partcipating in the tournament .

The players who will be partcipating in the  Clash Royale are as follows:


The the DOTA 2 Masters League Teams for the Winter Split Season are as follows:

Brawlers of Brawl Stars who will be part of  the ESL India Winter Split Masters League are as follows:

Last but not the least the ESL India Winter Split Masters League CSGO Teams are here:

To set the Christmas mood, Winter split Master League is back. So which team are you cheering for ?

