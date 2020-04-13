‘Brawl Stars’ Skyesports championship to commence from 20 April

Skyesports will be hosting two seasons of Brawl Stars esports championship and the registration for which has started. The group stages of season one will commence from 20 April and season two will kick off right after season two gets over.

#SkyEsports Championship 2020 Season 1 for Brawl Stars is now OPEN! 🏆💪 Get a chance to win a total prize pool of ₹1,00,000. 💰 Form a Team and register today : https://t.co/Ln9LlOCW5j Note: Group stage begins on April 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q0hMyurgUv — Brawl Stars India (@BrawlStarsIN) April 13, 2020

“Brawl stars is one of the best mobile esports games and we are happy to bring it in Skyesports championship 2020. We believe that this will excite Brawlstars fans and will engage more mobile esports enthusiasts to participate. We’re excited to tap the twitter gaming platform as this will be streamed on Twitter,” Sky Esports CEO Shiva Nandy said to us.

Depending on the stage of the competition, the matches will be played in various formats. The organiser will establish the vocabulary and the formats accordingly. Initially, the game will be set to be played on pre-selected mode and map. The player will be scored on best of three or best of five played on one of the following modes of the game available which includes: Siege, Bounty, Gem Grab, Heist, Brawl Ball. Matches are depending on a round of the tournament, based on best of one, best of three or a best of five of sets.

Best of three

Means players will play up to three sets, team is declared a winner as soon as they win two sets:

Set one-Mode and map one:

○ Game one

○ Game two

○ If the game score is 1:1, game three

Set two-Mode and map two:

○ Game one

○ Game two

○ If the game score is 1:1, game three

Set three – Mode and map three (played only if Set score is 1:1):

○ Game one

○ Game two

○ If the game score is 1:1, Game three

Best of five

Means players will play up to 5 Sets, team is declared a winner as soon as they win 3 Sets:

Set1-Mode and map1:

○ Game1

○ Game2

○ Game 3

○ Game 4

○ If the game score is 2:2, Game 5 and if the score is 3:0 (after game 3) or 3:1 (after game 5) there will be no further matches.

Set2-Mode and map2:

○ Game1

○ Game2

○ Game 3

○ Game 4

○ If the game score is 2:2, Game 5 and if the score is 3:0 (after game 3) or 3:1 (after game 5) there will be no further matches.

Set3-Modeandmap3:

○ Game1

○ Game2

○ Game 3

○ Game 4

○ If the game score is 2:2, Game 5 and if the score is 3:0 (after game 3) or 3:1 (after game 5) there will be no further matches.

Set 4 – Mode and map 4 (played only if no team has won 3 Sets):

○ Game1

○ Game2

○ Game 3

○ Game 4

○ If the game score is 2:2, Game 5 and if the score is 3:0 (after game 3) or 3:1 (after game 5) there will be no further matches.

Set 5 – Mode and map 5 (played only if no team has won 3 Sets):

○ Game1

○ Game2

○ Game 3

○ Game 4

○ If the game score is 2:2, game five and if the score is 3:0 (after game ) or 3:1 (after game 5) there will be no further matches.

The total prize pool for the championship is Rs 100000 with Rs.50,000 each for season one and season two. The seeding of the game determines the preliminary ranking that each team receives before the beginning of each tournament phase in order to be matched against another team. The seeding for all initial qualifier stages will be randomised. The seeding in all further stages of the tournament will be determined based on the team’s placements in the current regional rankings. For example: the winning team of the first qualifier will be receiving the best possible seeding number position (one) and the last qualified team will receive the worst possible seeding number position. Here are few rules for the championship: