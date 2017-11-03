Brand integrations galore for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ in India

Over the years, with its action-filled adventure, heroic characters, unique storytelling and quirky humour, Marvel has amassed a large fan following in India. As a result, Marvel movies are one of the most-anticipated titles, and one such eagerly awaited feature of 2017 is Thor: Ragnarok. In the latest title, Thor reunites with his fellow Avenger— the Incredible Hulk; the two go on a fun-filled adventurous journey to save Asgard.

To extend the buzz around Thor: Ragnarok beyond the screens and spread super hero thrill into the daily lives of fans, Disney India’s consumer products business has brought on board a diverse range of brands to create products across categories – apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, toys, stationery and many more. Given the large and loyal fan following of Marvel’s super heroes in the country, the team has got as many as 28 brands on board. Some of the brands aboard are – OPPO, Myntra, Amazon, Pantaloons, Toys “R” Us, Lego, Funskool, Hasbro, Scholastic, Zoop Watches, ITC, Macmerise, Stuffcool and many more.

Disney India executive director of consumer products Sanjay Mehta says, “The popularity and fan-following of Marvel’s super heroes has grown exponentially in the country with every movie. Today, it’s not just a favourite among consumers, but also sought after by a variety of brands. And it’s through our longstanding and deep-rooted associations with our partners, we have once again created an exciting line of products across categories inspired by Thor: Ragnarok. There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding the latest Marvel title and we hope kids as well as adults can take back a little bit of this adventure through our products,”

Myntra created an exclusive line of Thor: Ragnarok inspired apparel collection with a wide range of exciting T-shirt styles. And for a week, till the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, the online brand activated a special packaging for every Myntra order. Any product purchased during this period will be sent out in Thor: Ragnagrok branded packs.

Myntra Fashion Brands head Manohar Kamath says, “We are delighted to launch the Thor: Ragnarok collection by Kook N Keech, one of our leading private brands. Kook N Keech is rapidly growing in character-based licensed merchandise with collections spanning across multiple licenses including the extended Marvel Universe. The Thor: Ragnarok Collection brings to fans an exciting clothing range which vividly captures the essence of the incredible world built by Marvel through the rich portrayal of its characters.”

Amazon curated a Thor: Ragnarok store with over 1000 SKUs across 8-10 product categories, toys and men’s apparel leading the categories, and put together the biggest Marvel product collection for super hero fans. Furthermore, the e-commerce partner initiated a 3-week long promotion plan and celebrated ‘THORSday’ by activating exclusive deals on 2 November, a day before the movie’s release.

With the release of Thor: Ragnarok just around the corner, the movie merchandise craze is pretty high. Kids love the Marvel Super Heroes and are eager to sport Thor: Ragnarok merchandise. Pantaloons is one of the country’s largest destination for Kidswear with over 1000 styles under INR 499. Our brand — Toon Collections will leave kids and families spoilt for choices with the new Thor: Ragnarok range. The merchandise is available across all 247 Pantaloons Stores for Boys of all age-groups, Toddlers (2-6 years) and Juniors (7-14 years).

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail head of marketing and loyalty, Pantaloons Gaurav Chakravarty asserts, “At Pantaloons, we believe there is a Super Hero in every child. Our collections and initiatives reflect this philosophy.” He further comments “We have created an exciting range of apparel for kids inspired by the Marvel Super Hero film Thor: Ragnarok. The merchandise has received an overwhelming response and we are delighted to see the excitement in the little champs.”

In another collaboration, OPPO has yet again tied-up with Marvel India for the launch of its new product, OPPO A7.

Thor: Ragnarok is the third installment of the Thor franchise, directed by Taika Waititi and brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins. Thor: Ragnarok released onIMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1200 screens on 3 November in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.