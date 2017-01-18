Brainiac makes an appearance as Batman goes up against Robin in the new trailer of ‘Injustice 2′

“Curious, how lines once clearly defined, become blurred….perhaps it is time for them to be redrawn.”

Warner Bros. and developer NetherRealm Studios has just released another story trailer for the upcoming sequel of Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013). The first trailer showed off upgraded versions of DC icons like Batman, Superman, Aquaman and Supergirl locked in a tussle.

Injustice 2 would pick up on the same lines where the first edition had ended. In an alternate universe, Batman leads a charge of superheroes against Superman, who has killed Joker and is now running a dictatorship (kind of).

The first glimpse of the new story trailer titled ‘Injustice 2: The Lines Are Redrawn’ shows Superman in chains and Batman looking down at him, while he tries to rebuild the society. The story seems to revolve around the fact that there are still some superheroes who want Superman back in power and thus the battles.

“Humans, elevating those that keep guard, until they watch too close, and the so called hero condoning the very act, he would condemn,” says the trailer.

The trailer also shows Batman going up against Damian Wayne, the current Robin, Supergirl remembering the destruction of her planet and then fighting off Wonder Woman before Superman and Batman intervenes.

We also got a look at the two new villains joining the game’s cast, Bane and Poison Ivy. But the biggest thing might be the glimpse of Brainiac, the most feared of Superman’s opponents. So, the story might as well be much more complicated than it seems.

Players who pre-order the game would also receive Darkseid.

Injustice 2 releases on 16 May, 2017 over PlayStation 4 and has three editions to purchase from:

Normal Edition: $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: $79.99

Ultimate Edition: $99.99