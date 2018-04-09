BOT VFX signs Camille Geier as the executive producer

Camille Geier, popular name in the VFX industry, joins BOT VFX as the executive producer. She has carved quite the niche for herself through her efforts in high-level features, episodics and ad campaigns.

An ILM alumnus, Geier has worked on a wide array of blockbuster films such as Gangs of New York, Starship Troopers and Van Helsing. She had also worked with iconic directors such as Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Paul Verhoeven, Stephen Sommers and Clint Eastwood to name a few.

Geier had been the managing director at Click 3X and executive producer at Emmy Award-winning Studio Rodeo FX. She also served as the chief operating officer and head of studio at Curious Pictures between 2010 and 2014,

She was also the supervising producer for the award-winning Nick Jr. series Team Umi Zoomi. Camille has also led RhinoFX (now Gravity) as chief operating officer/executive producer, where she also launched Rhino’s first feature film visual effects department. Under her supervision Rhino went on to work on more than fifteen studio films in its very first year while producing features and commercial projects.

Geier’s role at BOT will involve overseeing and developing visual effects work on TV, film and commercials for Eastern United States and Europe. Shedding light on what she’s most excited about at BOT, Camille adds, “At BOT, I am involved with high end work and I am able to sharpen my skills with the most up to date and cutting-edge tools. These tools and the business model will streamline the process, affording me a way of life I had not had before in the 20 years I have been in film and visual effects. Working with an A-level team at BOT has taught me a new way to create stunning work with the best practices.”

It’s natural that everyone at BOT is thrilled to have Camille on board and the team can’t wait to see what exciting and uncharted territories she will lead them to.