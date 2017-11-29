BorisFX appoints Tathastu Techno Solution as a value added reseller in India

BorisFX has announced that they have appointed Tathastu Techno Solution as a value added reseller in India. As well as selling BorisFX state-of-the-art special effect software products such as Continuum,Sapphire and Mocha Pro, Tathastu will also offer technical support, training seminars and workshops to existing and prospective customers. BorisFX USA president Boris Yamnitsky states “India is an important market for BorisFX particularly due to the Media and Entertainment sector. This strategic partnership with Tathastu Techno Solution is part of BorisFX efforts to offer our products and services on a much wider basis than before and we are excited to work with the local experts in the field”.

Speaking further on the developement, Tathastu Techno Solution director Chetan Jain asserts“BorisFX software products fit perfectly with our vision to partner with world renowned Special Effects Software Tool company. BorisFX software is innovative, easy to use and is well accepted by customers in India”.