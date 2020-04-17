‘Borderlands 3’ launches New Limited Time Events

Gearbox is coming up with a new hotfix for Borderlands 3, which features new limited-time events, Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught and Making it Rain. These events are set to offer increased loot drops from Slaughter bosses along with additional in-game cash drops from all rivals. Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught and Making it Rain events will be available until 23 April 2020.

Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. It is the sequel to 2012’s Borderlands 2, and the fourth main entry in the Borderlands series

Borderlands 3 is also rolling out a Co-Op Loot Drop event through 30 April 2020. The new hotfix no new balance changes to the game. It fixes a bug and prepares Borderlands 3 for the upcoming Mayhem 2.0.

Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught – This will now increase the number of dedicated drops from Slaughter bosses.

Making It Rain – This is a relatively simple cash and Eridium increase from normal and Anointed enemies (not bosses, apparently). At this point most players probably don’t need any more cash and Eridium.

Gearbox’ increasing of the level cap for Vault Hunter to 57 recently gave players players an option to choose two capstone skills instead of one. Apparently Borderlands 3 will also get Revenge of the Cartels event this month.