‘Borderlands 3’ is out across all regions

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software are proud to announce that Borderlands 3, the next instalment in the award-winning, genre-defining shooter-looter series, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

This release marks the culmination of nearly five years of development and re-establishes the series as a true genre leader, with best-in-class shooting, deeper-than-ever customization, irreverent humor and memorable characters, and intuitive, innovative cooperative multiplayer gameplay. To see the official cinematic launch trailer, please click here.

“There is something special about seeing an idea start and watching that idea go through multiple people who each contribute their effort and their talent to make the idea a reality. I cannot stress enough how the team has come together to make sure we have produced a worthy successor to Borderlands 2, but I hope more than just feeling the team’s passion, more than getting to experience the next Borderlands, you get to sit down, laugh a little, and just have a damn good time,” wrote Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage in an open letter to fans.

The franchise, which combines the exhilarating action of a first-person shooter with the rich progression and loot systems of a role-playing game, has sold-in more than 48 million units worldwide to date. The most popular title in the series – Borderlands 2 – still draws in more than one million unique monthly users more than six years after the game’s initial release in 2012.

Borderlands 3 expands and improves many of the key features that made the series a critical and commercial success, while also introducing innovative new concepts to its proven formula, including:

A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride: The fanatical Calypso Twins have united the bandit clans and are closing in on the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Uncover the rewarding mysteries, memorable inhabitants, and deep lore of the extensive Borderlands narrative universe.

Your Vault Hunter, Your Playstyle: Become one of four extraordinary new Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalis.a0

tion options.

Lock, Load, and Loot: With multiple distinct weapons manufacturers, a revolutionary content generation system, and special legendary drops to uncover, your ever-improving arsenal comes with near-infinite possibilities. Shotguns with bullet shields? Rifles with multiple elemental damage types? SMGs that grow legs and chase down enemies? All of the above!

New Borderlands: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

Quick & Seamless Co-Op Action: With the new “level-sync” system, the experience seamlessly scales for each individual player. That means you can play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Plus, when you take down enemies and challenges as a team, “loot instancing” ensures you reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.

With multiple editions chock-full of digital bonus content, fans can pick the loot-explosion that’s right for them: the Borderlands 3 Standard Edition is available for $59.99 and includes the base game. The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition is available for $79.99 and includes the base game, as well as the following bonus digital content: Retro Cosmetic Pack, Neon Cosmetic Pack, Gearbox Cosmetic Pack, Toy Box Weapon Pack, and XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods.

Finally, the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition is available for $99.99 and includes all the bonus digital content of the Deluxe Edition plus the Borderlands 3 Season Pass, which includes: four (4) campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges; Butt Stallion weapon skin, weapon trinket, and grenade mod. Please note that starting September 17, 2019, the digital version of Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition will update to the full MSRP of $119.99.

Developed from the ground up with AMD, Borderlands 3 will take full advantage of the most powerful PC hardware available, and is optimized for top performance and incredible gaming experiences on AMD Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen processors. Borderlands 3 is currently available on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store, the game will be available on additional PC digital storefronts on April 2020.

Developed by Gearbox Software, Borderlands 3 is rated “M for Mature” by the ESRB. Online Account (13+) required to access online features.

For fans, the launch is only beginning. As revealed at PAX West, 2K and Gearbox Software will continue support Borderlands 3 with free seasonal content updates and free raid-like events called Takedowns, the first of which are scheduled to go live this fall. In addition, 2K and Gearbox plan to release four major downloadable campaign expansions, available collectively with purchase of a “season pass” or individually upon release. The first of these DLC packs are scheduled to launch this winter. For additional details, please refer to this blog.

In order to keep the community engaged and apprised of all this upcoming content, 2K and Gearbox have created The Borderlands Show, a monthly video program hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller. The first episode of The Borderlands Show will air live on 18 September and will include new details regarding upcoming content, as well as an interview with Borderlands 3 Creative Director Paul Sage on twitch tv at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on 18 September.