Boomerang to exclusively stream WB Animation’s original new series, ‘Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Wacky Races’

Turner has revealed the details of two highly-anticipated WB Animation original new series, Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz and Wacky Races.

They will join the line-up of iconic, contemporary animation for the company’s second flagship international kids channel Boomerang from June 2017. In the US, they will exclusively be shown on the recently-announced streaming subscription service.

Turner’s Kids Networks in Asia Pacific, chief content officer, Mark Eyers said: “These two shows are top-quality additions to the Boomerang line-up in Australia and have the unique ability to delight and entertain all members of the family.”

Launching in June in Asia Pacific, Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz is an uplifting comedic fantasy based on the classic L. Frank Baum book series, and set soon after Dorothy and her friends have defeated the Wicked Witch of the West. Following the original story, Queen Ozma has appointed Dorothy the Princess of Emerald City and, practically born for the role, Dorothy tackles her royal duties with enthusiasm, bravery and farm girl feistiness.

It’s also a whole lot of responsibility, because Oz is pretty chaotic. There are Witches, Wizards, Munchkins, Flying Monkeys and a whole menagerie of mystical creatures. More often than not, magic falls into the wrong hands and that’s where Dorothy comes in!

As Princess of Emerald City, Dorothy feels responsible to rein in the chaos. She loves to track down whichever magical person, place, or thing is causing mischief in Oz and put a stop to it. It’s not always easy: make a mistake in Kansas and it’s usually not a big deal; make a mistake in Oz and a Wicked Witch or two come after you.

Then, in August, calling all racers back to the track, Wacky Races a full-engine overhaul of the Hanna-Barbera classic series that will see the return of everyone’s favourite racers and, of course, their wacky cars! Penelope Pitstop in the Compact Pussycat is the sassy Southern belle whose charm and intelligence make her a formidable racer, but most of the time she’s taking a detour to save the other racers.

Penelope’s best friend, Peter Perfect in the Turbo Terrific, has a big heart and an even bigger ego, which fuels his super positive “can-do” attitude. Meanwhile, in the Mean Machine, Dick Dastardly and his accomplice, Muttley, continue to stop at nothing to win the race by any means necessary. And if it’s bizarre, creepy, slimy or just plain weird, The Gruesome Twosome — Tiny and Bella — are either related to it or keep it in their “monster” truck, the Doombuggy.

Joining these familiar faces will be a whole new roster of racers ready to take to the track and race to strange and exotic locales around the world — and beyond! With new racers, new vehicles and spectacular new locations, Wacky Races is not just a tune-up, it’s a full-engine overhaul filled with fast-paced slapstick comedy, high-octane thrills and pure zany fun from start to finish.

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz and Wacky Races join Boomerang’s portfolio of fun and funny, multi-generational shows, which include Warner Bros. Animation’s The Tom and Jerry Show, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, Bunnicula and Looney Tunes, new Boomerang Original production The Happos Family, as well as global and international acquisitions such as Grizzy and the Lemmings and Mr Bean: The Animated Series.