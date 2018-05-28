Boomerang declares two new streaming series from Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation has announced two more shows with already a dozen series currently in production. Both the shows — Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will be a part of the one-year-old Boomerang video subscription service aimed at kids, families and animation fans.

The two shows, which will premiere in 2019, are based on classic Hanna-Barbera properties through which Warner Bros. is hoping to increase their subscription rate to its app, which is currently available only in the U.S.

A new version of The Flintstones, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Will find Yabba-Dabba-Doo! Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm back with their adventures, exploring the Bedrock countryside.

Mark Marek (producer, MAD, Be Cool Scooby-Doo!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (executive producer, Right Now Kapow) serve as producers to the series with Sam Register as executive producer.

Here’s the official description of the series:

Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble are two best friends, growing up in the prehistoric time when dinosaurs and giant beasts still walked the earth. But as exciting as that sounds, they live in peaceful, quiet old Bedrock, a modern domestic civilization similar to our own (but with stone cars that run on leg-power). That’s why whenever they get the chance, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies, and learning about life through their endless crazy adventures. Back in Bedrock, Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty still enjoy all the familiar quirks and trappings of life as a modern stone age family, not knowing all the trouble (and fun!) their kids are getting themselves into.



The new Scooby-Doo series will be called, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? While Scooby-Doo! had a recent series a few years ago in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, the new series will seemingly hark back to the days of Scooby-Doo! Where Are You?, when celebrity guests such as The Harlem Globetrotters, animated versions of Batman and Robin, and many others appeared on the show. Whether Scrappy and Scooby Dumb will also make an appearance is a matter of time for the fans to watch. Chris Bailey (director, Runaway Brain; executive producer, Kim Possible) serves as producer with Sam Register as executive producer.

The official statement goes:

The Mystery gang welcomes new members in the all-new series, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? from Warner Bros. Animation. Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? follows the grand tradition of Scooby-Doo team ups and takes the idea to hilarious new heights.

Faced with some of their toughest mysteries yet, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo will join forces with some of the biggest names in celebrity and pop culture including NBA superstar Chris Paul, recording artists Halsey and Sia, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mark Hamill, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White reprising his iconic role) Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash, Wonder Woman and many more!

In addition to these, Boomerang app will also debut new seasons of existing shows in 2018 and 2019, such as The Tom and Jerry Show, Bunnicula, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, and Wacky Races. The app has also acquired a Wind in the Willows animated series from U.K. distributor Hoho Rights, debuting in 2019. It is a good initiative on Boomerang’s part to bring back these two classic cartoons that most of us, including our parents grew up watching to a new generation.