BOOM! Studios to bring in ‘Ben 10’ graphic novels

Comic book publisher, BOOM! Studios has acquired the comic book rights to Ben 10. It will launch new series of releases with Ben 10: The Truth Is Out There, an original graphic novel by writer CB Lee and artist Lidan Chen.

“I am so thrilled to be working with BOOM! Studios and Cartoon Network on the Ben 10 original graphic novels. The original graphic novels will be fun for fans of the show as well as a wonderful way to introduce new people to this series. I can’t wait to share these new adventures with all of you!” Lee commented while talking with media.

Ben 10 is all about a fun loving, 10-year-old, Ben Tennyson, his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max, as they travel the country during summer vacation. Once, Ben finds the Omnitrix, a mysterious watch that transforms him into 10 different heroic aliens, a world of extraterrestrial superpowers opens up to him.

“Ben 10 is a cartoon I love very much, so working on this graphic novel is a great opportunity and a big challenge. I’m enjoying drawing all the characters – especially the aliens because they are really cool!” said Chen in an interview with a website.

Ben 10 which is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment will have its graphic novel go on shelf in March 2019.

Ben 10: The Truth Is Out There will be available in print at local comic shops, bookstores and BOOM! Studios’ web-store and digitally on various apps.