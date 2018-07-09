BOOM! Studios ropes in R.L. Stine to pen new four graphic novels

Popular horror novelist, producer, and scriptwriter, R.L. Stine is back to pen funny books after having signed a deal with independent comic book publisher BOOM! Studios.

Stine has signed a world rights agreement with the comic publisher, which will see him writing four graphic novels, including a new supernatural middle-grade series of graphic novels under BOOM!’s KaBoom! imprint as reported by Publishers Weekly. The first graphic novel is set to release sometime in the fall of 2019.

The BOOM! deal isn’t Stine’s first foray into comic books. Last year, Stine penned Man-Thing, a five-issue miniseries for Marvel. Stine is perhaps best known for the wildly popular Goosebumps, a young-adult horror series. Published by Scholastic, the Goosebumps has been sold over 400 million books since the franchise’s inception in 1992. At the height of the franchise’s popularity, more than four million Goosebumps books were sold in a single month.

Other related details are yet to be out soon.