Boom! Studios release issue 21 of ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

The day has finally arrived; Boom! Studios release yet another issue to add depth to their famous franchise, Power Rangers. You will be filled with wonder, as this comic takes you back in time to 1969’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The story revolves around the original team with characters like Tommy (White), Kimberley (Pink), Trini (Yellow), Adam (Black) and Billy (Blue).

And a blast from the past for the fans, with the Zords of old like the falcon, frog, bear, crane and the wolf all reappearing to the fore. This book fits perfectly well as it complements the feature film version of 1995. The concept art of the book show cases the actors that acted in the popular screened movie. The writer is Kyle Higgins and the art is done by Jonas Scharf, having designed this 27 page book that has been released on 22 November 2017.

From what is confirmed by the short summary of the book is that Zordon has departed beyond time and space to find the original Rangers. He has left Alpha five behind at HQ to explain his disappearance to the present team led by Grace (Red). As with other television series and books, there is likely to be a team up between the rangers. However this is currently speculation as the actual plot of the book isn’t confirmed.

One of the villains seen on the cover does resemble Rita Repulsa, though her staff and wardrobe is definitely different from her previous appearances. The comic does have a lot of surprises awaiting the readers. And to spice up the things, there may also be an introduction of an all new Ranger!