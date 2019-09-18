‘Bombay Rose’ to have India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

After having its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival, director Gitanjali Rao’s animated feature Bombay Rose is all set to have its India premiere at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which takes place from 17 to 24 October, 2019.

“Now Bombay Rose plays in the maximum city. I am so happy and thrilled to be playing in the Gold Section of MAMI. It’s such a fantastic festival, championing new and ambitious storytellers, celebrating the best of cinema around the world, and for Bombay Rose to be part of it is an honour,” Rao said in a statement.

It is a story of a flower seller who has to choose between protecting her family and allowing herself to fall in love. Set on the streets of Mumbai (Bombay) and painted frame by frame, Bombay Rose is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

Created, written and directed by Rao, Bombay Rose is produced by Cinestaan Film Company.The animated project has also been selected as part of Special Presentations to play at the BFI London Film Festival 2019.