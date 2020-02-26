Bollywood weighs in: INOX Inorbit witnesses a starry gathering at the screening of upcoming movie ‘Thappad’

Ever since its inception, Inox Megaplex at Inorbit has increasingly been emerging as a hotspot for movie screenings and Bollywood gatherings. Glitterati Galore; the special screening of Thappad saw an intimate and definitive gathering of tinsel-town dwellers who graced the event with their presence. Followed by the screening was a dedicated panel discussion moderated by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap which cut across the process, the direction and all the major and pressing issues that the movie touched upon.

The session with the starcast of Thappad saw leading lady and superstar Tapsee Pannu, actress Dia Mirza, director Anubhav Sinha and actress Tanvi Azmi discussing a variety of subjects and the key plot points of the movie and its social message. Pannu at the event spoke at length about the grievous issue of domestic violence and why the issue needs to highlighted.

Various discussion points were advanced after which the cast candidly spoke with the members of the press about the movie. Answering AnimationXpress’ questions regarding the authentic style of filmmaking, Sinha shared that it was his observations, middle class experiences and editing process that allowed me him to make the film look so rooted and authentic. He also vouchsafed to Animationxpress there are at least three movies in the pipeline that are hopefully going to be released over the course of the year on being asked about his current projects.

Visual effects of the movie is done by Visual Birds Studio Pvt. Ltd. Stay tuned for the review!