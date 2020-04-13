Bob Iger takes back CEO responsibilities at Disney

Former Disney CEO and current executive chairman Bob Iger will stay on to help the company through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disney has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus due to the sheer size of the company. It has not only movies, but also its parks, cruise lines, and other means of revenue.

before any major coronavirus-related decisions had to be made at Disney, the company announced the departure of then CEO Bob Iger. Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek was named his replacement, with Iger transitioning to executive chairman until 2021. He’s still in that role now. However, per The New York Times, Iger has essentially gone back to leading Disney in the wake of the coronavirus and will see it through the pandemic.

Iger explained: “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

Disney and all other studios in the industry are dealing with cost;y production delays. The studios across the globe will be feeling the effects of the coronavirus for the years to come.