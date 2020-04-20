Blue Zoo expands with a new short form and advertising department

Blue Zoo Animation Studio, known for its BAFTA winning broadcast work, is now expanding its horizons with new advertising production sector. It is building on a solid client list and campaigns including Kellogg’s, Microsoft, Clarks, Just Eat, Pokemon, Playmobil, LEGO and Disney.

Blue Zoo welcomes on board Craig Purkis as new business manager, short form and advertising team. Purkis brings over 15 years of experience in leading new business ventures for both film and animation production companies. His industry knowledge and network will be instrumental as the studio looks to illuminate the Blue Zoo brand in the creative and advertising world.

“To join a company with such a great reputation and incredible portfolio of work is hugely exciting. What’s more, Blue Zoo’s approach to nurturing existing and emerging talent is something I am also very passionate about,” said Purkis. “I genuinely look forward to spreading the Blue Zoo word, creating new and exciting commercial opportunities and helping in the continuing success of the company in its 20th year and beyond.”

The new division, led by creative director and head of short form, Damian Hook, and Purkis will build on Blue Zoo’s current wealth of over 150 talented in-house artists. Some of the more popular children’s shows the studio has produced are Miffy and Friends, Alphablocks, Digby Dragon, Numberblocks and Miffy’s Adventures Big and Small.