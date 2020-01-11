Bluberi gaming names Andrew Burke as CEO

Bluberi Gaming announced the appointment of Andrew Burke as its chief executive officer, effective from 13 January 2020.

“Bluberi is at a prime point of growth, and the opportunity is boundless.I am excited to work alongside our employees, partners, and customers to transform Bluberi into a formidable gaming supplier led by unparalleled customer service and product innovation,” Burke said.



The appointment comes as Bluberi prepares for its next phase of strategic growth. Burke is as an accomplished leader and industry executive with more than 14 years of experience in gaming and technology, with previous private equity experience. He brings a deep understanding of the competitive landscape and product and market trends, as well as proven and trusted relationships with casino partners. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Slot Products at PlayAGS (AGS) overseeing all aspects of the division’s commercial operations in the United States and Canada. In his tenure at AGS, he was instrumental in the success of numerous acquisitions, including Colossal Gaming and Cadillac Jack . Burke oversaw several significant product launches for the company, including the highly successful Orion family of games.

Burke succeeds Mike Starzynski, who guided the company to its current strong market position and July 2019 acquisition by funds managed by The Catalyst Capital Group. Moving forward, Burke’s immediate focus will be to build on Bluberi’s success by enhancing Bluberi’s product offering and improving the processes used to service its customers, while continuing to foster a thriving company culture and environment.